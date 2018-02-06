Oxford, Greene have 9 wrestlers to place in Section IV Class B Tournament

DELHI – Facing a tough field at the Section IV Class B Tournament, the Oxford Blackhawks and the Greene Trojans had a combined total of nine wrestlers place after their finishes this past Saturday, February 3.

Greene’s Noah Kennedy was crowned the 182 pound champion of the tournament after beating Maine-Endwell’s Greg Davis by a full length match being decided by a final of 3-1. Kennedy won his two matches to reach the finals by a 3:02 and 2:59 pin in the quarter and semi-finals.

In the 106 pound final, the Trojans’ Jordan Taft faced Kyle Willard of Groton. Willard had control from the start but Taft was able to avoid the pin as he wrestled to the last second of the six minute match. Taft lost to Willard with a 13-2 major decision but should still receive a good seed in this weekend’s championship.

Lyric Libbey of Greene placed fifth and will receive a seed in the Division-II Championships as the tournament will be filled with the top eight wrestlers from both the Class B and Class C tournaments held this past Saturday. Also placing for this weekend from the Trojans will be Harrison Stone after a fourth place finish, losing in the 145 consolation finals match to Emmett Wood by a 9-4 decision.