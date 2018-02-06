Marauders repeat as Section III Class D winners; Vikings have three wrestlers place

Submitted Photo

COOPERSTOWN – With five in the finals and two taking the Class D titles, the Marauders of Sherburne-Earlville brought home Section III Class D bragging rights for the second year in a row.

Both the Vikings of Otselic Valley and Sherburne-Earlville traveled to Cooperstown Saturday, February 3 to participate in the Class D Tournament. The two schools had a combined total of 12 wrestlers place and all will qualify for the Section III Division-II Championship Tournament in Syracuse that will be held on Saturday, February 10.

Bailey Walzer of the 160 pound weight class was the first of the Marauders to win with a 15-0 tech fall over Cato-Meridian’s Ethan Scanlon. Walzer reached the finals with two pins in his firs to matches.

Alex Thompson of S-E was the second champion crowned for an individual title. Thompson also reached the finals with two pins but won his match by a 3:34 pin over Josh Greenwood of Beaver River.