Norwich takes home the Section IV Class C title after 8 make finals; BGAH finishes second with three crowned champs

Meagan Schulz Photo

WHITNEY POINT – The Purple Tornado wrestling team finished with a final score of 238 on Saturday, February 3 to take home first place honors at the Section IV Class C Tournament. The Bear of BGAH followed in second place with four in the finals and seven wrestlers placing in the top six.

The Bears’ Ben Bivar, Shane Hoover, and Mike Wilmot all took home championship titles while Dylan Decker fell just short placing second.

Norwich had Dante Geislinger, Nick Glanville, Mike Squires, Ty Rifanburg and Brennan Slater all win in the finals while Andrew Brown, Eli Rodriguez and Tyler Rice made finals appearances but were beat in the match to finish in second.

Geislinger and Brown faced each other in the 99 pound finals with Geislinger taking the match with a 9-0 major decision. Both should receive high seeds in this weekend’s Division-II championship.

Decker was pinned in the first period of his finals match by Owego’s Jacob Morris. Decker reached the finals match with two pins of his own in the earlier rounds.

Glanville topped the tournament host Whitney’s Points Aiden Rosa with a first period pin at the 1:29 mark of the match for the 113 pound final.