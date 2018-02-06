Lionel Brandon joins board of directors of top national retiree advocacy group

GREENE – One of the nation’s largest non-profit retiree advocacy groups, the Association of BellTel Retirees, which is leading the national fight to protect economic security for older Americans, is pleased to announce the election of member Lionel Brandon of Greene, New York to its Board of Directors.

Founded in 1996, the Association of BellTel Retirees (www.BellTelRetirees.org) is a 134,000-member strong non-profit advocacy group made up of former employees of Verizon and its Bell Telephone Company predecessors, to protect the earned benefits, retirement security and rights of pension holders. It is based in New York and has members in all 50 states.

The Association advocates for both union and management retirees to protect the pensions and earned healthcare benefits that they were guaranteed during their careers. The organization works through pro-retiree litigation, pension fund assurance, shareholder proxy proposal campaigns, and negotiation with our former employers and other key stakeholders to make a significant difference.