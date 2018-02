As Chenango County residents catch up on shoveling and snow plowing their properties in the wake of Sunday’s storm, another snowstorm is brewing and is expected to hit the area on Wednesday. Initial forecasts from the National Weather Service in Binghamton estimate six to eight inches of snowfall in the City of Norwich between Wednesday morning at 7 a.m. and Thursday morning at 7 a.m. Stay tuned at www.weather.gov/bgm for updates from the National Weather Service in Binghamton.