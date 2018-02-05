Tim Strong promoted to Community Development Manager

ENDICOTT – Tim Strong, of Visions Federal Credit Union was recently promoted to Community Development Manager, a new role designed to ensure that Visions continues to devote time and resources into strengthening the communities in which they are located.

Visions has always been invested in the communities they serve, but as Community Development Manager, Strong will ensure that Visions’ local involvement and support continues, starting with the “Visions Cares” program. Last year, Visions Cares allotted over $1 million to supporting community events and programs across New York, New Jersey and Pennsylvania.