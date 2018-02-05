Seward, Crouch tour new Sidney veterans' office

SIDNEY – State Senator James L. Seward (R-Oneonta) and Assemblyman Clifford W. Crouch (R-Guilford) this week toured the new satellite office of the New York State Division of Veterans’ Affairs (DVA) in Sidney. The office, located in the Town of Sidney Municipal Office Building, will be open every Wednesday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. beginning on February 7.

Senator James L. Seward said, “We need to do all we can to pay back our veterans who have sacrificed so much for our freedoms and our way of life. Shuttering a Veterans’ Affairs office in a rural area sends the wrong message. Reopening an office in Sidney will mean a great deal to area servicemen and women from the Tri-Town area who want to access vital services in their home community.”