East records another double-double in Friday’s loss to Hornets

AFTON – The Crimson Knights Casey East recorded a double-double yet again in Friday’s contest but the Harpursville Hornets had control of the game throughout, winning over the home team Afton, 47-31.

Harpursville took an early 14-9 lead after one. The Crimson Knights outscored the Hornets in the second by one, carrying the lead to four at the halftime break.

But the Hornets came out of the intermission and scored 26 points in the second half behind Morgan Fleming’s 12 points, including two three-pointers. Fleming finished with 16 for the game.

Harpursville’s defense held Afton to just 14 points in the 16 minute span, shutting down any possibility of a comeback.

East’s double-double in the loss was with 13 points and 10 boards. Abbie Livermore also added 13 points for Afton.

Afton hosts Oxford on Tuesday at 6 p.m. for their regular season finale.

Harpursville: Taylor Fish 0; Mackenzie Whidden 0; Morgan Flemming 3 4-4-16; M.J. Kappauf 0; Abbie Livermore 6 1-2-13; Saleen Medovich 1 0-0-2; Mackenzie Robertson 2 1-2-5; Alexus Roys 1 0-0-2; Vanessa Groover 4 0-0-9. Totals: 19 6-8-47.

Afton: Taylor Schultz 1 0-0-3; Janelle Volk 1 0-0-3; Abby Beaulieo 0; Oliviah Harris-Morris 1 0-0-3; Samantha Schoelier 0 1-2-1; Casey East 5 1-5-13; Mackenzie Hoyt 0; Madison Riley 3 0-0-7 Amanda Spooner 1 0-0-2; Tracy Hatton 0; Michaela Mills 0. Totals: 12 2-7-31.

H 14 7 13 13 – 47

A 9 8 8 6 – 31

Fouled out: None. Three-point goals: (H) Fleming 2, Groover 1; (A) Schultz 1, Volk 1, Harris-Morris 1, East 2, Riley 1. Officials: Coleman and Sanders.

Unadilla Valley 55, Oxford 21

OXFORD – Shooting 48-percent from the floor in the first half, the Storm dominated from start to finish in their 55-21 win over the host Oxford Blackhawks Friday night.

With Meegan White’s six points leading the way, Unadilla Valley jumped out to an early 14-4 lead after the first. The Storm never slowed down to look back either as they added 16 more to close out the half time score as 30-11.