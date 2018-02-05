No. 6 Saints weathers the Tornado physicality

By: Meagan Schulz, Sun Staff Writer
Published: February 5th, 2018

Frank Speziale Photo

NORWICH – The usual physical play of Norwich was present Friday night but the Seton Catholic Saints were able to overcome it in Friday’s 73-38 win over the host Purple Tornado.

Seton got out to a 16-6 lead early in the game and did not slow down as they added another 21 points in the second, taking a 20 point lead into the intermission. In the second eight minutes, Seton shot 12-for-16 from the free-throw line (75-percent), accounting for over half their points in the quarter.

After the break, the Saints’ Leo Gallagher knocked down four from beyond the arc, scoring 14 of Seton’s 26 in the third. Peter Hartrick and Tommy Dempsey each added another three in the quarter for the Saints, making it six made threes in the stanza.


