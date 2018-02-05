Lady Bobcats take sole possession of second in MAC

Dan Gilmore Photo

GREENE – After a bucket from an Erica Selfridge 15-footer to open the third quarter, the Bainbridge-Guilford Bobcats hit four consecutive three-pointers to grow their lead from the second and put the game out of reach for the Greene Trojans. B-G outscored the Trojans 21-6 in the eight minute span en route to their 59-31 win, a win that gives the Bobcats second place in the MAC standings.

In the first, both teams went back-and-forth as nearly every basket scored by one team was answered by the other. Bainbridge-Guilford slightly pulled away after two straight stops on defense. During the Bobcats 8-2 run, Abi Selfridge scored six points in a row, helping grow the lead to seven.

Greene answered at the end of the quarter with a Sand three at the buzzer, closing the lead to four.

To start the second stanza, B-G scored the first six points before Sands again ahlted the run with a three. But the three-point shooting of the Bobcats started in the second as Kori Thornton and Jill Cannistra combined for three in the quarter, helping get the 16 point difference at the break.