Lady Bobcats take sole possession of second in MAC

By: Meagan Schulz, Sun Staff Writer
Published: February 5th, 2018

Dan Gilmore Photo

GREENE – After a bucket from an Erica Selfridge 15-footer to open the third quarter, the Bainbridge-Guilford Bobcats hit four consecutive three-pointers to grow their lead from the second and put the game out of reach for the Greene Trojans. B-G outscored the Trojans 21-6 in the eight minute span en route to their 59-31 win, a win that gives the Bobcats second place in the MAC standings.

In the first, both teams went back-and-forth as nearly every basket scored by one team was answered by the other. Bainbridge-Guilford slightly pulled away after two straight stops on defense. During the Bobcats 8-2 run, Abi Selfridge scored six points in a row, helping grow the lead to seven.

Greene answered at the end of the quarter with a Sand three at the buzzer, closing the lead to four.

To start the second stanza, B-G scored the first six points before Sands again ahlted the run with a three. But the three-point shooting of the Bobcats started in the second as Kori Thornton and Jill Cannistra combined for three in the quarter, helping get the 16 point difference at the break.


There's more to this story! You're only seeing 32% of the story. Subscribe now to get immediate access to the rest of the story as well as our whole online offering.

Today's Other Stories


© 2018 Snyder Communications/The Evening Sun
29 Lackawanna Avenue, Norwich, NY 13815 - (607) 334-3276
pennysaver logo greatgetaways logo
We're on Facebook