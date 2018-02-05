Statewide flu epidemic hits home with 200 confirmed cases in Chenango County

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: February 5th, 2018

CHENANGO COUNTY – On Thursday the Chenango County Health Department announced 200 confirmed cases of influenza in Chenango County––more than double the amount of confirmed cases last year at this time, when the county health department had only 90 confirmed cases.

“This is a significant indicator that influenza is prevalent in our county,” said a release of behalf of the Chenango County Health Department.

New York State Governor Andrew Cuomo signed an executive order on January 25 declaring a disaster emergency in NYS in response to the seasonal influenza reaching “epidemic proportions,” with more than 25,000 confirmed cases throughout the state.

The Chenango County Health Department is encouraging those who haven't already to contact their local healthcare provider, pharmacy, or local health department to receive a flu shot.


