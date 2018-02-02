Family Planning of South Central New York elects new board of directors, officers

NORWICH — Family Planning of South Central New York welcomes the new and returning members of its Board of Directors for 2018.

Each of the newly elected directors will serve a three-year term. They are, as follows: Patricia Dietrich (Chenango); Kendall Drexler, LMSW (Chenango); Barbara Decker (Broome); Ellen Feldman (Broome); Edgar Parsons (Broome); Kellie Bean, Ph.D. (Otsego); Christine Rackley, Psy.D. (Delaware);

These new directors join the board’s 16 other current members, as well as Family Planning’s five honorary directors. The board officers for the 2018-2019 term were also elected: Co-Chair: Sondra Pruden, R.N.; Co-Chair: Jane Hamilton, R.N.; 1st Vice Chair: Gretchen Hodgdon, M.D.; 2nd Vice Chair: Erica Lawson, Esq.; Treasurer: Tim Parsons; Secretary: Rebecca Leidy, R.N.