Despite loss, injury and illness doesn’t slow down the Norwich swimmers

NORWICH – The Purple Tornado participated in their last dual meet for this season with Holland Patent on Tuesday. Plagued by injury and illness, Norwich swam with only six swimmers for the meet.

With many of the Purple Tornado swimmers having to race in back-to-back events, Norwich handled the challenge very well.

Looking for times for sectional seeds, the Purple had four personal best times during the meet and some swimmers were within a few tenths.

In the 50-yard Freestyle, first place winner Griffin Frank recorded his personal best in the event, swimming to a time of 25.48. In the same event, Zac Marsh also swam as personal best time of 29.92.