Second half pressuring Storm too much for Oxford; Thursday's local sports action

OXFORD – A strong second half allowed the Unadilla Valley Storm to grow their lead from five to 22 points to win their eighth MAC league game Thursday night against the host Oxford Blackhawks with a final 59-37.

Oxford led for nearly the first 12 minutes of the contest behind a strong defensive effort. But that was until the Storm took control later in the second stanza. UV’s Dante Dye led the quarter with five points, three coming from beyond the arc. Teammate Levi Rifanburg chipped in four of his game-high 12 in the same quarter.

Andrew Jackson’s seven along with Rifanburg’s six paced the Storm in the second half as Unadilla Valley’s defense created their offense.

Oxford had too many early turnovers after the break, leading to UV in transition baskets and making it hard for the Blackhawks to claw back from.

UV finished with five players scoring in double-digits. Led by Rifanburg’s 12, Jackson and Caleb Parker ended the night with 11 each and Dye tallied 10 for the contest.

Chris Martin scored nine points to lead the Blackhawks while Brad Beckwith scored eight points in the loss.

Unadilla Valley will play its final regular season game at 7:15 p.m. at home on Wednesday, February 7 against Greene while Oxford travels to Afton on Tuesday, February 6 for a 7:30 p.m. start.

Unadilla Valley: Andrew Jackson 5 0-0-11; Dante Dye 4 0-1-10; Sam Loeffler 1 0-0-2; Charles Morgan 0 1-2-1; Payton Stirone 0; Caleb Parker 5 1-2-11; Spencer Meade 0; Levi Rifanburg 6 0-2-12; Bob Anderson 0; Wyatt Grey 4 0-0-10; Brady George 0; Cameron Osborne 0; Teddy Postma 1 0-0-2. Totals: 26 2-7-59.

Oxford: Jacob Murrer 1 0-0-3; Jason Davis 1 0-0-3; Xavier Cruise 2 1-5-5; Chris Martin 4 1-5-9; Matt Roach 1 0-0-3; C.J. Smith 3 0-0-6; Brad Beckwith 4 0-0-8. Totals: 16 2-10 37.

UV 9 16 15 19 – 59

O 12 8 6 11 – 37

Fouled out: . Three-point goals: (UV) Grey 2; Dye 2; Jackson 1; (O) Murrer 1; Davis 1; Roach 1. Officials: T. Davis and Reynolds

Sherburne-Earlville 47, Canastota 44

CANASTOTA – Playing against a big team – size wise – Sherburne-Earlville needed to swing the tempo in the favor in Thursday’s game on the road against Canastota. Once the Marauders’ started playing with a faster past, the game turned to favor S-E in their three point win over the Raiders.

Down 12-7 after one, Sherburne-Earlville’s defense was the key to keep them in the contention.

That was until Marauder Hunter Lane turned from cold to hot, scoring 10 in the second quarter to help his team grab a one point lead going into the intermission.

Sherburne-Earlville missed just one free-throw, shooting 7-for-8 in the third quarter. The made foul shots accounted for just about half of the Marauders’ points in the eight minute span, helping the team hold the lead going into the fourth.