The Cure for Cabin Fever this Winter

CHENANGO COUNTY – As the winter continues to drag on, cabin fever definitely starts to kick in. It is easy to become agitated with the fact that it is too cold or too snowy to partake in some outdoor activities such as target shooting or walking around the woods. There are a few things you can do to help cure your cabin fever.

Some people look forward to the cold weather because it means they can go ice fishing, other folks have never considered drilling holes in a frozen lake and trying to catch fish. While it definitely isn’t a fun activity when the wind gets blowing and the wind chill dips into the single-digits or colder, it can be the perfect way to spend a late winter day when spring weather seems to have arrived a little early.

I enjoy spending a day ice fishing when the air temperature is above freezing so I don’t need to be stuck fishing inside a shanty all day. Going on a warmer winter day also keeps your rod eyes from collecting water that turns into ice and can be a pain to deal with when trying to reel a fish in.