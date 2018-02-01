Rumble Ponies Talent Search Returns to Oakdale Mall

BINGHAMTON, NY – On Sunday, February 11 at the Oakdale Mall in Johnson City, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies will be hosting The Rumble Factor, their annual talent search. Local individuals interested in working for the Rumble Ponies are encouraged to audition at center court of the mall from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Ponies are hunting for energetic individuals for their on-field fan interaction team. Open positions include on-field host, promotional team member, music supervisor, and public address announcer. The ideal candidates will be capable of energizing a crowd every night and must be outgoing, enthusiastic, and energetic.

All interviewees must be at least sixteen years of age and have the ability to attend all seventy home games, in addition to any potential home postseason games. Prizes will be awarded to the first place, second place, and third place participants after the event.

The team also invites soloists to audition for the opportunity to sing the national anthem prior to one of their home games.

The Rumble Ponies will also be taking applications during the event for the following game-day staff positions:

• Starting Gate Box Office Attendants and Ticket Takers

• The Armory Team Store and UHS Jumper Zone

• Food and Beverage

• Grounds Crew

• Ushers

• Parking Lot Attendants

Any questions related to the event may be directed to Eddie Saunders, Director of Marketing and Promotions, at (607) 722-3866 or by email at eddie@bingrp.com.

The Rumble Ponies kick off their second season at home on April 5 against the Portland Sea Dogs. Rumble Club Memberships and Flex Books for the 2018 season are on sale now.

