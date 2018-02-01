Blackhawks pin Little Red in Senior night win

OXFORD – Before Tuesday’s last home dual meet of the season against Ithaca, Oxford recognized their three seniors Jade SanSoucie, Darren Law and Dakota Freidel.

The night’s first match didn’t have the outcome Oxford’s senior SanSoucie had hope for but her dedication to the sport over the last three years will help her with her future endeavors.

At 138, Blackhawks’ Paul Baker met Section IV Division I Champion Darren Rich. Baker put up a good fight throughout the three periods but Rich took the match with a 13-1 major decision.

Forfeits handed to Oxford’s Seniors Law and Freidel at their respective weight classes, and a pin from Jarrett Wood gave the Blackhawks the lead.