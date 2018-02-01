Saints take first of two against Tornado Teams face-off again tonight

Frank Speziale Photo

NORWICH – Norwich’s Taylor Hansen finished at the rim to cut the Saints lead to 12 at the end of the third. Hansen’s basket was the end cap to the Purple Tornado 16-6 run in that stanza but Seton started the fourth with four baskets in just as many offensive possessions to put the game out of reach, downing Norwich 67-44 Wednesday night.

On the scoreboard, the Saints looked to be in complete control of the game. But watching the actual play, the Purple hung tight with Seton, containing their opponent defensively and limiting them to one-and-done trips.

But Norwich’s shots couldn’t find the bottom of the net to put points on the board. Had the shots fallen, the Tornado would have been in a back-and-forth game.

Hansen scored the first basket of the game for the Purple, finishing at the rim after splitting three defenders. Halea Eaton followed with a pull-up jumper from 14-feet and Abby Flynn rounded out the first quarter scoring with a strong finish to cut the Seton lead to eight early in the game.