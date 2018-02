Grady Thompson photo

SHERBURNE – After its first month of operation, Stella's Meat and Deli in Sherburne and owner Steve Youngs have surely made the cut.

Bringing 23 years of meat and deli experience from his tenure at former Sherburne staple Skip's Market, Youngs opened Stella's Meat and Deli on December 11, 2017.

Stella's Meat and Deli offers full service deli options, including subs, sandwiches, wraps, and soups of the day, as well as a full-line of beef, pork, and chicken cuts.