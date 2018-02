OXFORD Ė With Valentineís Day around the corner, itís time again for the Oxford Winter Farmersí Marketís annual Sweet and Savory Valentine Pairings event, Saturday, February 3, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the Parish House Community Center of St. Paulís Episcopal Church, Main Street in Oxford.

Donít miss this chance to sample all sorts of delectable vendor offerings paired by Sandy Stacey of Black Bear Winery with their wide selection of locally-made berry wines, meads and ciders.