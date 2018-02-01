NPD continues crackdown on cocaine sales with one arrest

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: February 1st, 2018

Zach Meseck photo

NORWICH – A month long investigation into the sales of cocaine in the City of Norwich by Norwich Police Department concluded Wednesday with the arrest of one individual.

Sandy L. Beeching, 37, whose address is listed as homeless, was arrested by NPD Wednesday morning and charged with third-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a class B felony. The charge carries a maximum sentence of 25 years. In the event the defendant has a prior conviction, the minimum prison sentence could be 10 years.


