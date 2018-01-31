High pressuring Tornado defense smothers Windsor; More Chenango County Boys Basketball Action

Frank Speziale Photo

NORWICH – A 13-0 run with 3:59 left in the second quarter allowed Norwich to extend a two point first quarter lead to a 25 point margin before the half in the Purple Tornado’s 76-37 win over the Windsor Black Knights Tuesday.

Norwich finished that eight minute span outscoring their opponents 28-5.

Carson Maynard and Michael Carson paced the Purple before the intermission, finishing with a combined total of 29 points.

Windsor held tough with the Tornado in the first quarter, only trailing by two despite the high-shooting percentage Norwich had from the floor. Any shot Norwich made in the first quarter never touched the rim and barley brushed the net as they were sinking nearly every shot they put up.

Norwich scored 22 unanswered points in the second quarter, in large part again to their pressure defense.

In the fourth quarter, the Purple almost had every player on the roster score a basket, including recently pulled up Benson Skillin and Braydon Supensky.

Carson and Maynard each scored 18 in the contest for the game-high scoring honors. Marcus Cashman knocked down three from long-range, giving him nine of his 11 point performance Tuesday night.

Norwich hosts Seton Catholic on Friday. Looking forward to that game following Tuesday’s win, the Tornado’s assistant coach Tom Collier said, “Friday’s game will bring a new challenge to our program. We’ve gone from being hunted to the hunter.”

The Purple will be hunting for revenge after their loss earlier this season. Game is schedule for the normal 7:45 p.m. tip-off.