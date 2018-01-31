Marauders top Hawkeyes before placing fifth at Center States Tournament

SHERBURNE – In what was supposed to be the final dual meet of their season, Sherburne-Earlville faced Cooperstown Thursday, January 25, on their home mat. The Marauders were successful as all of their wins were by either forfeits or pins.

Of the all the matches won by Sherburne-Earlville, seven were won by pins in less than two minutes.

As the match started at 132 pounds, S-E’s Morgan Lakin kicked off the action on the mat, pinning his opponent first with 1:10 fall. Then Mike Doeberl and Tegan Campbell both won by forfeits, giving the Marauders an early 18-0 lead.

Sherburne-Earlville’s Vinny Albertina pinned Alex Hascup of the Hawkeyes with eight second remaining in the first period. Teammate Bailey Walzer was timed with a 1:02 pin on Cooperstown’s Blake Guzy.