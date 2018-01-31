Dr. Christina Jones joins UHS Primary Care in Oxford

OXFORD – UHS Chenango Memorial Hospital announces that a new physician has joined the UHS Primary Care practice in Oxford. Christina Jones, MD, is the newest member of this practice, situated in the heart of Oxford. Dr. Jones specializes in primary care and women’s health, while seeing patients of all ages, including children and teens.

A graduate of the Medical College of Pennsylvania, Dr. Jones brings her experience to Chenango County after many years of practice in California. Dr. Jones is very excited about offering her services in a small town and stated, “I look forward to providing the community with a steady, long term solution for preventative care. I am very excited about this opportunity and I look forward to being a dedicated provider in a great little town.” Dr. Jones has an open schedule and appointments available Monday through Friday and is ready to meet the community.