Grand jury produces multiple indictments

By: Zachary Meseck, Sun Staff Writer
Published: January 31st, 2018

NORWICH – A Chenango County Grand Jury met last Wednesday and indicted several individuals on felony criminal offenses, including the sale of cocaine, burglary, and grand larceny.

• Alan S. Banks II, was indicted on four offenses, each of them for third degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a class B felony.

According to the indictment, during the month of November 2017, Banks II sold the narcotic drug cocaine in the City of Norwich.

• Steven A. White was indicted on four offenses, each of them for third degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, a class B felony.


