CSPCA announces 14th annual Fur Ball

NORWICH – The Chenango SPCA (CSPCA) is hosting its 14th Annual Fur Ball on Saturday, February 24 at the Northeast Classic Car Museum in Norwich.

This year’s theme will be “Diamonds and Denim” and encourage everyone to dress to dance the night away. Festivities will begin at 7 p.m. and continue until 11 p.m.

The event – sponsored by Staffworks, Pennysaver & The Evening Sun, Kerry, Mirabito, Sidney Federal Credit Union, NBT, Blue-Ox, Wells Fargo, Raymond, Golden Artists, Chobani, Norwich Beverage, Waterboy Waterworks, Curtis Lumber, Hidden Springs Brewhouse, Matthew’s Auto, Preferred Mutual, Air Temp, Mirabito-Gresham, Blarney StonePub, Piaker & lyons and many local businesses – will raise funds to support the homeless and abused animals cared for by the CSPCA.