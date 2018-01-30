B-G YES LEADers teach students about safe choices

BAINBRIDGE – 34 YES LEADers from Bainbridge-Guilford High School stopped by Greenlawn Elementary School to talk to the elementary students about friendship, the dangers of substance abuse and the importance of making safe choices.

YES LEADS is a peer-to-peer substance abuse prevention program run by YES Safe Choices, co- sponsored by Senator Akshar and Lourdes Hospital. YES trains high school and middle school LEADers, like those from Bainbridge-Guilford, who are role models for younger students.