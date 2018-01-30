Republican committee votes to endorse McBride for Supreme Court Judge

NORWICH – The Chenango County Republican Committee announced Monday its endorsement of District Attorney Joseph McBride for Supreme Court Judge of the Sixth Judicial District after committee members voted in favor of McBride over County Court Judge Frank Revoir, 32 to 15.

"I want to thank the Republican party for having the confidence in me to select me for such an important position," said McBride. "I want to thank the community for supporting me for all of my endeavors to make this a better place to live."