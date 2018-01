Club Duel, Pee Wee Wrestling continues to strengthen their endurance by wrestling back-to-back tournaments at Waverly, NY on January 27 and Dolgeville, NY on the 28. Club Duel would like to recognize all the kids that wrestled this weekend for a great job well done, but would like to announce that Edward “Eddie” Puschel from Lebanon, NY has risen from the shadows with a first-place finish. Although Eddie has wrestled in a couple of tournaments this year placing within the top five.