Big third quarter and strong all-around game from Palmatier lead Bobcats over Cooperstown

BAINBRIDGE – At the end of the third quarter of play, the Lady Bobcats held a two point lead over the visiting Cooperstown Hawkeyes. But in the final eight minutes of play, Bainbridge-Guilford outscored Cooperstown 18-9 on their way to the Bobcats fourteenth win of the season.

Cooperstown held the slim advantage after one, leading by one point. The second quarter started with an Abi Selfridge basket for the Bobcats exchanged with a three-point play by Julie Ford.

The next three trips up the floor resulted in Megan Palmatier buckets, which ultimately led to the final lead change of the contest. Palmatier finished the quarter with eight points to give Bainbridge-Guilford a 29-23 lead at the half time break.