Baker catches fire from long-range in Norwich road win; more local sports coverage

WINDSOR – Norwich’s six three-pointers paced the Lady Tornado in Monday night’s 44-29 win over the host Windsor Black Knights.

Windsor outscored Norwich 9-8 in the first quarter but the Purple answered with a 10 point second quarter, heading into half time with a two point lead. Six of their 10 points came from the hot shooting hand on Hannah Baker, knocking down two behind the three-point arc.

Baker hit one in the first quarter and added her fourth after the break, totalling a game-high 12 points.

Sydney Coggins and Triniti Myers each added one from beyond the arc, giving Norwich a total of six for the game.

All seven of Coggins’ points came in the big 16-6 third quarter for the Lady Tornado, the eight minutes of play where Norwich separated themselves from the Black Knights.

In the last quarter, the Purple received balanced scoring as Halea Eaton, Taylor Hansen, Abby Flynn and Hailey Colabelli each added a bucket.

Hansen and Flynn each finished with six points.

Norwich gears up for a back-to-back with Seton Catholic. The Tornado will host the Saints on Wednesday then travel to Seton on Thursday. Wednesday’s game is a 7:45 p.m. start while Thursday’s contest will start at 7:15 p.m.

Norwich: Destiny Gladney 0; Taylor Hansen 2 2-2-6; Sydney Coggins 3 0-2-7; Hannah Baker 4 0-0-12; Abby Flynn 1 4-6-6; Halea Eaton 1 0-0-2; Emerson Burden 0; Hailey Colabelli 2 0-0-4; Saige Benedict 1 0-0-2; Triniti Myers 1 0-0-3; Nicole Jeffrey 0 2-6-2. Totals: 15 8-16-44.

Windsor: Shila Wright 0; Samantha Sova 2 2-3-7; Larissa Balachick 2 0-0-6; Hanna Hagerman 2 6-9-10; McKenna Corbin 0 0-2-0; Alivia Rounds 1 0-0-2; Elizabeth Washington 1 2-2-4; Haley Hagerman 0; Payton Acquisto-Ray 0; Sydney Feeko 0. Totals: 8 10-16-29.

N 8 10 16 10 – 44

W 9 7 6 7 – 29

Fouled out: None. Three-point goals: (N) 6 Coggins 1, Baker 4, Myers 1; (W) Sova 1, Balachick 2 1. JV: Norwich won.

Oxford 29, Cherry Valley-Springfield 26

OXFORD – For the last 4:22 of the ball game, the Lady Blackhawks shut-down Cherry Valley-Springfield’s scoring en route to their three point, 29-26 win over the visiting Patriots.

Oxford’s Allison Beckwith scored with three minutes left in the contest, drawing her team within one point. Teammate Caitlyn Quigley made the go ahead basket with 1:37 remaining.

Jada Albin calmly hit two free throws with 11 seconds left. With the the two teams only separated by one possession, CV-S looked for their chance to score against the home team.

But Oxford’s Ellie Ryan had a big defensive tip, leading to a Karley Miller steal with six seconds left, securing the win for the Blackhawks.