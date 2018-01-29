Otselic Valley unveils two 1,000 point club banners

During halftime the boys game Friday, January 26, two new 1,000 Point Club banners were unveiled for Larry Wood and Gary Selover, members of the South Otselic and Georgetown Basketball teams before the school districts merged. As can be seen in the banner photo, the banners reflect the pre-district merger colors. Selover’s banner is purple and gold to reflect Georgetown’s colors, and Wood’s banner will be black and orange to reflect South Otselic’s colors at the time. Both the Wood and Selover families were in attendance for the historic night. (Evening Sun Photo, Meagan Schulz)