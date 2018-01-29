Senator Akshar continues Akshar's All-Stars; recognizes Greene student

GREENE – Senator Fred Akshar visited three more local schools on Thursday to continue a his “Akshar's All-Stars” district-wide student recognition program.

Each month, Senator Akshar recognizes three or four local students selected by their school districts in the 52nd Senate District who have shown great leadership, compassion, school spirit or improvement amongst their peers.

For each student recognized as an “Akshar All-Star” Senator Akshar presents them with a t-shirt, framed certificate and a challenge coin.

In the first three months months since beginning the program, Akshar recognized students at Maine-Endwell Middle School, Windsor Central School District, Harpursville Central High School, Tioga Central High School, Vestal Middle School, Oxford High School, Norwich High Schoool, Delaware Chenango Madison Otsego (DCMO) BOCES, Deposit High School and Newark Valley High School. On Thursday, Akshar recognized students at Union Endicott High School, Greene High School and Owego Free Academy.