Strong third quarter by the Tornado not enough to overcome Elmira

ELMIRA – Norwich scored 21 in the third quarter and were able to cut the 17 point Elmira lead down to single digits early in the fourth. But the host team scored another 17 points in the fourth, taking the contest with a final of 63-45 on Saturday.

Norwich made only two field goals in the first half with their other 10 points coming at the free-throw line.

But the hungry Lady Purple Tornado weren’t about to go down easy. Coming out of the halftime break, Norwich looked like a completely different team, going on a scoring tear while holding the Express to mostly free-throws.