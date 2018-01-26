Friends of Rogers & Benedict Corporation team-up for 50th anniversary recycling initiative

By: Grady Thompson, Sun Staff Writer
Published: January 26th, 2018

CHENANGO COUNTY – In celebration of Rogers Environmental Conservation Center and Subaru of America's 50th anniversaries in 2018, Friends of Rogers and Benedict Corporation are teaming up for Subaru Loves the Earth.

Kicking-off on April 1, Friends of Rogers and Benedict Corporation will begin the year-long Subaru Loves the Earth environmental initiative, where Benedicts Corporation, Rogers Center, and other locations within the county will have special recycle bins for waste that's typically hard to recycle.

K-cups, all types of disposable coffee cups, lids, and snack wrappers are some examples of the things that can be recycled during Subaru Loves the Earth.


