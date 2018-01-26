Lady Bobcats continue high scoring in 70-34 win; other local sports in the area

BAINBRIDGE – Since falling to Delhi back in December, the Lady Bobcats have won six in a row. In those six wins, Bainbridge-Guilford has scored an average of 72.7 points per game and has out scored their opponents 436-199.

Thursday’s home game against Walton was no different for the Bobcats, winning their seventh straight game with a final of 70-34. over two days after a 70-34 victory over Walton at home on Thursday.

Bainbridge-Guilford registered 19 points in the first three quarters of play while holding the Warriors to less than 10 in the same span. In each of the four stanzas, the Bobcats had a different player pacing the team in the scoring attack.

The hot, long-range shooting hand of Erica Selfridge continued as she hit four from beyond the three-point arc in the opening quarter, accounting for 12 of Bainbridge-Guilford’s 19 points.

With good ball movement, the Lady Bobcats were able to find the open player, who in return knocked down the shot. In the second, B-G’ Maci Leizear led in the scoring charge, finishing with seven in the quarter. The Bobcats held a 38-18 advantage at the intermission.

Jill Cannistra of the Bobcats came out of the halftime break on fire, hitting two three-pointers in the quarter on her way to eight points to lead B-G.

In the fourth, it was Matraca Harmon’s turn. Harmon finish three field goals for six of Bainbridge-Guilford’s 13 points.

All Lady Bobcat players recorded at least two points in Thursday’s game.

Abi Selfridge and Megan Palmatier sprinkled baskets throughout the game, finishing the game 16 and nine points for B-G. Abi Selfridge went 4-for-6 from the free throw line and pulled down nine rebounds, falling one shy of recorded a double-double in the contest.

Erica Selfridge added another bucket in the third, giving her a total of 14 for the game. Cannistra ended her night with 10 and was the third Bobcats to score double-digits.

Walton was led by Olivia Harby’s 12 points, including 4-for-5 shooting from the free throw line.