Sabers’ seven threes pace in win over Purple Tornado

Frank Speziale Photo

NORWICH – Holly Manchester and Trinasia Kennedy combined for six of Susquehanna Valley’s seven three-point field goals while 6’5 Maeve Donnelly dominated the inside game for the Sabers, topping the host Norwich Tornado 64-30 Thursday night.

The Sabers took a 4-0 lead before Norwich’s Halea Eaton drove down the middle, drawing two defenders. Eaton, knowing she was double teamed, dished the ball to Triniti Myers, who in return finished the at the rim to give her teammate the assist and the first point scored by the Purple Tornado.

Later in the quarter, Eaton did the exact same thing but Norwich was unable to capitalize that trip down the floor.