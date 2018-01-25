Norwich Rehabilitation recognizes staff for National Activities Professionals Week

In honor of National Activities Professionals week from January 21 to 27, Norwich Rehabilitation and Nursing would like to recognize its crew of Activities Professionals: Mary Mckerghan, Melissa Osterhout, and Activities Director Bryant O'Donnell. "Norwich Rehabilitation is so very proud to have this amazing team of people who make up our activities department," said Norwich Rehabilitation and Nursing Administrator Edith B. Revoir, MPA. "They bring energy, joy, fun, creativity, compassion and caring to our facility and make a huge positive difference in the lives of Norwich Rehabilitation's residents and families every day!"