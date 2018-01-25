Chenango Arts Council announces Spring Workshops

NORWICH – Why not try your hand at expressing yourself through one of our exciting art workshops?

This spring the Chenango Arts Council is pleased to offer many unique and interesting classes including glass etching, painting, ceramics, watercolor instruction and more all led by local professional artists sourced from right here in Chenango County.

“Based interest and turnout from previous workshops, the CAC has continued its search for new and exciting classes to offer with mediums and techniques not found elsewhere locally,” said CAC Executive Director Alecia Oneill. “It is our goal to engage with the community through the arts, and bringing fresh ideas to the table enables the Arts Council to do just that.”