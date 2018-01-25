Senator Akshar releases 2018 Community Voice Survey

52ND SENATE DISTRICT – Senator Fred Akshar this week released his latest Community Voice Survey online and via mail to poll the community on various issues facing constituents across the 52nd Senate District.

“Throughout my short time as state senator, I've tried to be as open and accessible as possible,” said Senator Fred Akshar. “Since being elected, I've traveled across the 52nd Senate District holding 26 live town hall events in order to actively listen to as many folks as I could. Our Community Voice Surveys are another way for the people I represent to tell me how they feel about pressing issues in New York.”