Frank Speziale Photo

OXFORD – Tuesday night, the Lady Blackhawks were seeking revenge against Harpursville, who snuck out a close win over Oxford earlier this season. But the Blackhawks didn’t receive the outcome they were hoping for on Tuesday, losing 35-23.

Oxford was out rebounded 44-23 by the Hornets as they visiting team was able to limit the Blackhawks to one shot on most of the home team’s possesions.