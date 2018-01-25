Local boys and girls high-school basketball

Boys Basketball

Oxford 50, Harpursville 49

OXFORD – Holding a slight lead for the entire second half until just under a minute to play they took a one point lead off 2 Trevor Hanson free throws. 49-48. Brad Beckwith finished the scoring with short baseline shot to give us the 50-49 lead with about 40 seconds remaining.

Losing their season’s top producer to a sprained ankle about two minutes into the game, the Oxford Blackhawks stepped up in a big way, sneaking out the one point win over the visiting Hornets of Harpursville Wednesday night.

Blackhawk Brad Beckwith had a career high night, filling the scoring shoes of his teammate Jason Davis.

“We [Oxford] played real well without Jason,” said Oxford’s head coach Tim Davis. “Brad did great job scoring all night.”

CJ Smith performed well on offense to finish with 12 points. Smith also pulled in 12 rebounds to record a double-double in the contest.

Oxford has a week to rest as the Blackhawks do not play again until they host Unadilla Valley on Thursday, February 1.

Harpursville: Damion Baxter 0; Zach Fynboe 4 1-2-9; Josh Wilson 1 0-2-2; Greg Akulis 1 0-0-3; Trevor Hanson 3 3-4-11; Zach Huizinga 2 0-0-6; Allen Broznois 2 0-0-4; Scotty Bertman 2 0-0-5; Christian Noyes 1 2-2-5; Stephen Seeranka 2 0-0-4; Charles Huiziga 0. Totals: 18 6-10-49

Oxford: Jacob Murrer 3 0-0-6; Josh Christian 1 0-0-2; Jason Davis 0; Xavier Cruz 3 1-2-7; Chris Martin 1 0-2-2; Matt Roach 1 0-0-3; CJ Smith 5 2-2-12; Brad Beckwith 6 5-7-18. Totals: 20 8-13-50.