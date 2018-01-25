Bears swipe two dual meet wins on back-to-back nights

BAINBRIDGE – Bainbridge-Guilford-Afton-Harpursville wrestlers continue to have success on the mat after winning two dual meets on back-to-back nights.

Tuesday’s match in Walton got underway at 138 pounds but quickly moved on to the next weight class when Ben Bivar won by forfeit, scoring an easy six points for the Bears.

The Warriors Vinny Escobar met BGAH’s Hayden Lewis next on the mat. But this match too, ended quickly as Lewis pinned Escobar in 39 seconds. Lewis’ teammate Austin Eggleston also took a quick pin, topping Walton’s Kolby Polomcean 35 seconds into the 152 match.

The Bears Shane Hoover also earned a fall victory in the first period. As :49 showed on the clock, referee Bruce Kinney slapped the mat, signaling the pin by Hoover against Walton’s Ethan Church.

Earning the fastest pin honors of the night was Mike Wilmot, BGAH’s 170 stand-out. Of the 11 pins throughout the meet, Wilmot took the Warriors’ Kaylieb Stanton to the mat immediately after Kinney blew his whistle and pinned Stanton just seven seconds later.

The next two matches of the meet were pins in favor of the host team.

At 182 pounds, Scotty Barnhart of Walton/Delhi won by a 3:40 fall in the second period while teammate Josh Johnson pinned Rocco Arduini, his opponent in the 195 pound weight class, with :49 remaining in the first period.

Brock Weist won by forfeit for the second time in the meet for the Bears, giving BGAH the 36-18 lead half way through the bouts.