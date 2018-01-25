Seniors lead Marauders’ to victory over Warriors

Chris and Joan Thomaselli Photo

SHERBURNE – Tuesday night’s senior night match against the Morrisville-Eaton Warriors was an important league dual meet in the Center State Conference that Sherburne-Earlville captured with their senior leadership.

Before the meet was underway, the six Marauder seniors were honored for their years of hard work and dedication to the S-E wrestling program.

Hunter Zbydniewski was unable to wrestle in his senior night but was still present to watch the rest of his team grab the 45-33 win.

Seniors Jessie Lynch and Tanner Campbell won their weight class matches by forfeit along with underclassmen Keith Rood and Ethan Eldred to give Sherburne-Earlville 24 points towards their team total.

The Warriors also earned four match wins by forfeit. Of the 15 matches in the meet, eight were decided by a forfeit.