Friends of Rogers signs extended 20-year use and occupancy agreement

SHERBURNE – In 2018, Friends of Rogers is celebrating Rogers Environmental Education Center’s 50th Anniversary with signature programs throughout the year.

Along with this milestone, Friends of Rogers is pleased to announce that an extended 20-year Use and Occupancy Agreement has been signed with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC). This agreement authorizes Friends of Rogers to continue its environmental and educational mission through the management of programs and operations at Rogers Center.

Beginning in 1968, Rogers Center was a fully-funded, state-operated education center until it was closed in December 2010 after a reduction in New York State Department of Environmental Conservation staffing and budgets. In April 2011, Friends of Rogers signed the first 10-year Use and Occupancy Agreement with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation.