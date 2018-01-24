Sherburne-Earlville takes inter-county swim meet over host Norwich

Frank Speziale Photo

NORWICH – In a close scoring meet, the visiting Sherburne-Earlville Marauders edged out the Norwich swimmers, 80-75 in a non-league swim meet last Friday.

During the inter-county meet, a few events had exciting finishes as racers were able to just out reach their opponent for the win.

In the 100-yard Butterfly, Sherburne-Earlville’s Caleb Larchar edged out Norwich’s Matt Giglio by six one-hundredths of a second. Coming in behind the first was Sherburne-Earlville’s Sean McDaniel.

Later on the in the meet, the 100-yard Breaststroke was claimed by Caleb Larcher with a time of 1:16.94. But the third and fourth place racers gave the event a thrilling finish.

Norwich received the upper hand in this one with swimmer Ryan Loeffler finishing with a time of 1:23.42, just three one-hundredths of a second head of the Marauders’ Josh Larchar.