Walton weathers the Storm to hand UV first conference loss of season and more local sports action

WALTON – The Storm came out of the gate flat and the host Walton Warriors took full advantage by jumping out to a large 15 point lead, a lead that Unadilla Valley was unable to recover from Tuesday night in the 67-57 loss on the road.

The Warriors outscored UV in the first eight minutes 18-9 as the hot, shooting hand of Walton’s Shane Merwin nailed four three-point field goals to pace the home team.

Merwin showed no signs of slowing down in the second, adding another six to his point total while his team went into the halftime break up 15 on the Storm.

In the third, UV shook off the first half with 25 points as they pulled within four as 2:40 remained in the quarter. The Storm received a big quarter from the duo of Levi Rifanburg Andrew Jackson as the two combined for 15 of the team’s rally.

Entering the final stanza down by six, Unadilla Valley needed their defense to take over and make some stops to stay in the game. Unfortunately, UV was unable to come up with said stops as the two teams nearly exchanged every basket, allowing Walton to hold on to their lead for the win.

“They [Walton] shot the ball very well tonight and forced a lot of turnovers,” said Matt Osborne, Unadilla Valley’s head coach. “Late in the game, we couldn’t get a stop and a score to get any closer.”

Jackson finished with a team-high 19 points, 15 rebounds and six assists while Rifanburg tallied 17 in the scoring column. Their teammate Dante Dye kicked in 11, six coming from threes in the last quarter.

Merwin finished with a game-high 27 as 12 came from behind the three-point and seven came from a perfect 100 percent on seven attempts are the free-throw line.

Tuesday’s loss was the first conference loss for the Storm. They will look to rebound Friday when UV host Afton in a quad-header for both boys and girls. Unadilla Valley’s boys varsity will be the final game of the evening with a start time of 7:15 p.m.

Unadilla Valley: Andrew Jackson 8 0-2-19; Dante Dye 4 0-0-11; Sam Loeffler 0; Payton Stirone 1 1-2-3; Caleb Parker 0; Spencer Meade 0; Levi Rifanburg 7 3-4-17; Bob Anderson 0; Wyatt Grey 3 0-0-7; Brady George 0; Cameron Osborne 0; Teddy Postma 0. Totals: 23 4-8-57.

Walton: Jacob Beach 4 2-2 12, Jose Mirabal 0 0-0 0, Shane Merwin 8 7-7 27, Robert Swiatek 0 0-0 0, Tommy Maguire 0 0-0 0, Brett Charles 2 2-2 6, Aiden Kilmurray 0 0-0 0, Alex Tweedie 3 0-0 7, Ethan Wood 0 0-0 0, Dylan Jacob 3 0-0 6, Justin Beers 3 1-2 8. Totals: 23 12-13 66.

UV 9 8 25 15 – 57

W 18 14 16 18 – 67

Fouled out: None. Three-point goals: (W) Merwin 4, Beach 2, Tweedie 1, Beers 1; (UV) Jackson 3, Dye 3, Grey 1. Officials: DuMond and Weaver.

Madison 92, Otselic Valley 20

MADISON – The league undefeated Madison Blue Devils hosted the Otselic Valley Vikings Tuesday night and controlled the game from tip to the final buzzer.

The Blue Devils started the game off with a 31-2 first quarter and quickly followed it up with 30 point second quarter, taking a 61-10 lead into the intermission.

Following the break, the Vikings had trouble scoring as they completed a free-throw for their only point of the quarter.

In the fourth, Otselic Valley nearly outscored the home team putting nine on the scoreboard for the last eight minutes of play. Madison slightly edged them out in the stanza, scoring 13.

OV’s Tanner Costa lead the team with eight points while teammate Clayton O’Hara added six while grabbing eight rebounds.

The Vikings travel to Morrisville-Eaton later today as the second half of their back-to-back game days. Game is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.