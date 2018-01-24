Lady Trojans dish out 18 assists in senior night win

By: Meagan Schulz, Sun Staff Writer
Published: January 24th, 2018

Submitted Photo

GREENE – The Lady Trojans recorded 18 assists on 25 made baskets in Monday’s win against Walton. Before the game, head coach Dave Gorton and the Greene underclassmen honored their three seniors – Alyssa Sands, Sophia Brown and Mary Borchardt – for their hard work and dedication through the girls varsity basketball careers.

Emma Smith and Borchardt both posted a double-double in points and rebounds, while Sands scored a game-high 20 points on the special night for the home team.

Sands kicked off her night by scoring eight of the Lady Trojans’ 14 first quarter points on three consecutive trips down the floor.


