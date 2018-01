PLYMOUTH – On Monday afternoon, the Chenango County Sheriff's Office announced an investigation into an early morning blaze that claimed the lives of three people in Plymouth.

At about 4:50 a.m. Monday morning, a house fire at 553 German Hollow Road claimed the lives of 33-year-old Debbie L. Pfeiffer, one-year-old Benjamin Pfeiffer, and 10-year-old Amber Morrow.

“The investigation is still ongoing into the cause,” said Chenango County Sheriff's Office Lieutenant Richard Cobb on Tuesday morning.