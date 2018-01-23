Bobcats split with Blackhawks in Monday’s bowling match

BAINBRIDGE – The Bobcats’ bowler Ed Fuller rolled a high series of 723 for the night, including two high games bowled in the match with a 265 and 235. His scores throughout the night helped his team in a 3-1 victory over the visiting Blackhawks Monday.

B-G’s Dadean Canfield bowled the second highest series of the match, finishing with 450. In fact, all but one Bobcats bowled a series of three games over 400.

The Blackhawks had the same scenario in the tough loss on the road. Oxford’s Dakota Simpson recorded a 518 on the night scoring the highest for his team. Ricky Hathaway finished just four pins shots of his teammate’s total with a 514. Jack Forsythe’s 212 was the highest single game scored in the third game of the match.